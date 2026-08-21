Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2026 --Ever wondered what crime scene cleanup is really like in Lansing, Sterling Heights, Detroit, Novi, Troy, MI, and the surrounding areas? Television shows portray it much differently than how things are in real life. Because of the dangerous nature of the activity, the team at T.A.C.T. of Detroit is certified and experienced in handling things like biohazards and other items and substances. Some of the differences between what is shown on television and what is actual practice can be very stark, and what they do is clean up the situation rather than assist with law enforcement. Because what they do is quite specialized, normal house and office cleaners are not equipped nor have the requisite skills to do a proper crime scene cleanup. When clients have need of their expertise, be sure to contact them 24/7 so that they can start as soon as possible.



With all of the crime shows on television, people would be forgiven for assuming many things when it comes to a crime scene cleanup. While these shows make it seem like cleaning up a crime scene is a fast process, the truth is that it takes a minimum of several hours, and sometimes several days, in order to properly clean up a crime scene. Many times the use of specialized cleaning chemicals is required, and personal protective equipment is also a must in most crime scene cleanups.



Most crime scene cleanups are also hazardous to the health of the team and others around the area. Rather than things being neat and tidy for fast cleanup, situations often contain scattered fragments and entire rooms and other areas are cordoned off for safety. Biohazards, toxic chemicals, and other issues require that they take their time and do things right in order to make the area safe for habitation or at least to enter without a hazmat suit.



In many crime scene cleanup situations, there are the bodies that need to cleaned up after as well, not just drugs and other substances. People that have been harmed or killed will be taken away by the various authorities, but the liquids that remain after the bodies have been removed need to be properly dealt with. All bodily fluids are treated as hazardous since it is impossible to tell they are just by looking at them. And decaying bodies and fluids leave an odor, so they also have specialized deodorizers that help to neutralize and clean the air.



Crime scene cleanup in Lansing, Sterling Heights, Detroit, Novi, Troy, MI, and the surrounding areas is very different from what is portrayed on television. Because of the specialized nature of what needs to be dealt with, the team at T.A.C.T. of Detroit is who clients need to call in for proper cleaning and sterilization. From personal property to commercial sites as well as emergency vehicles, and more, they are prepared to handle any situation. Contact them today to learn more about crime scene cleanup services.



About T.A.C.T. of Detroit

Both Charles and Jasmine previously worked locally in the automotive industry. After long careers, they decided to help their community in a different way and started T.A.C.T. of Detroit. They are passionate about building a business to help Michigan residents during their greatest time of need. No matter how big or small your project is, T.A.C.T. of Detroit can handle it. For more information, please visit tactdetroit.com.