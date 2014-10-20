Crime Stoppers Announces Houston's Most Wanted Family Violence & Domestic Violence Fugitives

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2014 --Houston’s Crime Stoppers continues to raise awareness about domestic violence and physical violence in the home throughout the month of October, releasing a list of Houston’s top 48 most wanted family violence offenders. The list includes some of the most violent and horrific allegations of family violence, and aims not only to put the suspects behind bars; it also aims to raise awareness for victims of domestic violence across the Gulf Coast.



Family violence was once known solely as domestic violence. Although the verbiage has changed, the crimes have not. Family violence encompasses violent crimes by a man or woman against members of their family including: children, partners, siblings, spouses, etc.



Texas has a “no drop” policy on family violence charges. This means that even if the victim decides to withdraw the charges, the state will pursue the allegations anyway.



Read more about family violence laws in Texas here:

http://www.houstoncriminaldefenselawyers.com/family-violence/



The list of suspects wanted for family violence offenses includes both men and women. Crime Stoppers has continued to touch on the subject of domestic violence against men, highlighting the overlooked issue in a recent blog post published October 2, 2014.



October is domestic violence awareness month, so crime stoppers is doing its part to reach out to victims of domestic violence, educate witnesses of domestic violence about how to help victims, and teaching both men and women the warning signs of domestic violence so they can prevent it before they become victims.