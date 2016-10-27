Crime Tech Solutions Offers Hope for Former Wynyard Group Customers

Leander, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2016 --Crime Tech Solutions, a fast-growing and vibrant investigation software company based in Austin, TX, today announced a migration path for software users affected by the recent failure of New Zealand based Wynyard Group. Wynyard had positioned itself as a 'leader in crime fighting software', but never did find traction in the markets they coveted.



Per Wynyard Group officials, the company has placed itself in voluntary administration as it battles crippling losses and missed revenue forecasts, leaving customers in the dark as to the future of their investment in the crime fighting technology.



For users of the Wynyard Group case management software, Crime Tech Solutions (www.crimetechsolutions.com) has introduced a comprehensive 'path forward' that includes, in some cases, a license-cost-free replacement of the Wynyard Group system with the popular and robust Case Closed™ investigative case management solution for law enforcement and commercial investigation agencies.



Case Closed Software was developed by investigation professionals and for investigation professionals, and is widely used by investigative agencies across North America.



"The objective", said Crime Tech Solutions' CTO Keith Weigand, "is to provide Case Closed software licenses to interested customers in exchange for the monies they already pay in annual maintenance and support."



Tyler Wood, Operations Manager at Crime Tech Solutions, added "In essence, it's a way to put what we think is better case management software into customers' hands without the need to pay for expensive new software licenses." While Wood acknowledges that there are internal costs associated with converting to any new solution, he feels that the intuitive and flexible nature of Case Closed is designed to mitigate those costs as much as possible.



The company says it encourages former Wynyard Group customers to review the functionality of Case Closed Software at www.caseclosedsoftware.com and to contact Crime Tech Solutions for more information.



About Crime Tech Solutions

Crime Tech Solutions is a low price / high performance innovator in crime analytics and law enforcement crime-fighting software. The clear price/performance leader for crime fighting software, the company's offerings include Case Closed™ investigative case management and major case management, GangBuster™ gang intelligence software, powerful Sentinel Visualizer link analysis software, evidence management, mobile applications for law enforcement, comprehensive crime analytics with mapping and predictive policing, and 28 CFR Part 23 compliant criminal intelligence database management systems.