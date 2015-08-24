Criminal Law Office of Chad Piotrowski Announces New Office Location in Miami

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2015 --As part of the ongoing effort to improve the criminal defense services offered to clients, Chad Piotrowski, a Miami criminal defense attorney, is pleased to announce that he has moved to a new office, located in the New World Tower, 100 N. Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 2301, Miami, Florida 33132.



CPLAW - Criminal Law Office of Chad Piotrowski was located at 55 Merrick Way, Suite 212, Coral Gables, Florida 33134, since 2010 until July 2015. Criminal Defense Attorney Chad Piotrowski is known for his innovative and cutting-edge representation, winning strategies, and handling all aspects of his practice with discretion and professionalism.



Chad Piotrowski spoke highly of the change, saying: "This is an exciting time for the law practice, the new office represents the incredible success that CPLAW has had over the last 5+ years and promises to bring the same exceptional level of service and quality. Most importantly, I'm excited to build upon my track record of victories in the criminal courtroom, which my office has become known for."



