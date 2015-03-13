Criminal Lawyer in Brockton Massachusetts Launches New DUI Website

Brockton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2015 --This new website was designed with the visitor in mind with helpful information on DUI defense and Criminal Laws in Massachusetts. The site is designed to help clients navigate through the legal system with FAQ's relating to OUI, Drug Possession and Motor Vehicle Offenses. Attorney Edward Sharkansky encourages followers to connect with him using social media. He has profile links with Google +, Facebook and Twitter.



Attorney Edward Sharkansky



Edward Sharkansky is a graduate of The George Washington University and received his Juris Doctor from The Northeastern University School of Law.



He began his career as a prosecutor with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office and opened his private practice in 1997. Since that time, he has transformed his firm into a reputable trial practice, concentrating on the representation of people who have been charged with criminal offenses, specifically Operating Under the Influence.



Attorney Sharkansky has the unique experience of trying cases as both a prosecutor and defense attorney. His knowledge and experience will help calm you during this traumatic time and arm you with the information and strategy you need reach a favorable resolution. He will tell you:



- What to expect when appearing in court

- How long your case is likely to proceed to conclusion

- Your defense strategy and likelihood of success

- How to manage the collateral consequences of your arrest



Although Attorney Sharkansky specializes in defending DUI cases, over the years his firm has handled a variety of matters in courtrooms throughout the Commonwealth. He has been a compassionate and aggressive advocate in divorce and personal injury matters.



About Edward Sharkansky

Edward Sharkansky has represented clients in courtrooms all over Eastern Massachusetts; from Cape Cod to Amesbury, from Boston to Worcester, and everywhere in between. He has a proven record of success and will speak with you about your case for no charge.



Contact us by phone or e-mail. Attorney Sharkansky offers a free 30-minute initial consultation

and special pricing plans are available.



The Law Offices of Edward Sharkansky 888-54-SHARK (74275)

1342 Belmont Street - Suite 102

Brockton MA. 02301