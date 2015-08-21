Crisp Contracts Released Website Infographic

Warsash, Hampshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2015 --Crisp Contracts LTD is a Bedfordshire-based company that specializes in installing suspended ceilings as well as office partitions. It was first established in 2007 and has since grown due to the increasing number of serviced clients. The company can be checked out by visiting their website at www.ccltdsuspendedceilingsbedfordshire.co.uk. Crisp Contracts LTD recently released an infographic that highlights their suspended ceilings services. It covers a lot of important topics which aims to inform clients who are interested in the said project.



The infographic contains the definition of suspended ceilings, its various types and different manner of installation, a little bit of history, average cost, benefits of suspended ceilings and the considerations when installing one. Suspended ceiling is also known as dropped ceiling which acts as a second lower ceiling of an establishment. It is usually installed directly below the original ceiling and recommended for building with high ceilings. There are five types of tiles to choose from before installation – acoustic, plastic, tin, cork and coffered. The acoustic is known to be sound absorbent and is ideal for music rooms while plastic is fire safe with a metallic finishing. Tin is considered when the room has a rustic theme and it can be made of either copper, brass or steel which is more expensive compared to other types. Cork is environment friendly and acts as a good insulator while coffered is used when one wants a more edgy looking ceiling.



Crisp Contracts LTD highlights the four methods of installation – exposed grid, bandraster, concealed grid and suspended drywall. The average cost can range from £2 to £0 depending on the material used. There are various benefits into installing a suspended ceiling, sound acoustic, insulation and stylish covering are just a few of them. When choosing the ceiling that you want, there are various considerations such as the size, the ease of installation, color and paint, maintenance and clearance. To read the infographic in its entirety, visit http://www.ccltdsuspendedceilingsbedfordshire.co.uk/info.php.



About Crisp Contracts LTD

Crisp Contracts LTD specializes in suspended ceiling and office partition installation. The company was established in 2007 and has been servicing clients in the Bedfordshire and surrounding areas. They cater to offices, commercial buildings and the retail sector. To know more about the company, contact Anthony Doble at 07811 289 790 or e-mail him at info@crispcontracts.co.uk. The company's registered address is located at 22 Rossan Ave., Warsash, Hampshire SO319JQ