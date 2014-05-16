Crisp Contracts to Provide Suspended Ceilings Installations in Southampton and Greater Hampshire

Warsash, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2014 --Businesses who are planning to install suspended ceilings or office partitions in their workplace will be delighted to know that a local team of fitters can provide their installation needs and services including project and design management. As stated on their website, Crisp Contracts LTD is a small workforce operating in Hampshire and the surrounding areas that install suspended ceilings and office partitions. The company was formed in 2007 and has done a lot of projects around the Southampton and greater Hampshire area. A quick visit to their website tells a brief background about the company and the various services that they provide.



Included in their lists of services are project management, construction, design & management coordination, surveying, CAD, shop fitting, refurbishments and corporate branding. The project management service begins at a brief stage and runs through to hand over whether it is an office, commercial or retail environment, including, if required by project specifications, estimating advice and CDM coordination. The company has registered members of the Association of Project Safety that can provide advice on the design process, improve the planning and management from the very early stages and integrate health and safety measures during project management. They also have RICS chartered surveyors and corporate members from the Chartered Institute of Building among their personnel. Crisp Contracts LTD works with leading shop fitters in the retail industry which has been integrated as part of their own management team. This is to provide their clients cost effective and quality options for their projects.



Interested clients can visit their site, Ccltdsuspendedceilingshampshire.co.uk, for a quick quote. They can also leave inquiries and quotations through the company’s online messaging box.



A suspended ceiling is a modern and effective way to improve indoor conditions. Suspended ceilings are prized for their acoustical benefit and modern look. Most workplaces opt for suspended ceilings for these benefits.



About Crisp Contract LTD

Crisp Contracts LTD is a team of professional, reliable suspended ceiling installers in Hampshire. They are located at 22 Rossan Avenue, Warsash, Hampshire SO31 9JQ ?. Their contact number is 07811 289 790 and email address is info@crispcontracts.co.uk.