Crist Termite and Pest Solutions, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Arthur, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2019 --Crist Termite and Pest Solutions, Inc., a company dedicated to providing pest control in Central Illinois, announced it has formed a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small businesses across North America.



This new collaboration with BizIQ will provide Crist Termite and Pest Solutions, Inc. with a variety of new ways to connect with customers in its area. BizIQ employs intensive search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts that can, for example, help people find a source for termite or ant inspections in Central Illinois. BizIQ has also developed a brand-new website for the company, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and better overall communication with potential clients throughout the area.



The new website BizIQ created for Crist Termite and Pest Solutions, Inc. offers relevant, timely and informative content that focuses on issues like insect control in Central Illinois. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the firm to learn more about its various services.



"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to work with BizIQ, a highly experienced and respected web development and marketing company, to boost our online presence," said David Crist, owner of Crist Termite and Pest Solutions, Inc. "This is a fantastic opportunity for us to improve our online communications and connect with more people than ever before in our area. We look forward to seeing the results of our work."



About Crist Termite and Pest Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 1950, Crist Termite and Pest Solutions, Inc. is a local business dedicated to offering a wide variety of pest control services, and is capable of finding and treating issues with termites, ants, mice and other insects and pests. For more information about its services, visit https://www.cristtermite.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.