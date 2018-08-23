Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Juventus Top Billing as Real Madrid Appeal Wanes

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2018 --Data from this weekend's matches shows Cristiano Ronaldo's shock move to Juventus has heightened interest in the Italian champions while condemning his former side Real Madrid to audiences associated with mid-table Premier League sides.



According to LiveScore, the world's leading score update service with over 35 million monthly users, more people checked in on Ronaldo's Serie A debut against Chievo Verona than any other game over the weekend. This gave the match top billing, just ahead of the London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal.



Ronaldo's Serie A bow ended in a win as the Bianconeri scored late on to clinch a 3-2 victory, while his former side Real Madrid also picked up three points in their opening league match of the season.



However, the Ronaldo effect sent shockwaves through his former club, as the Champions League winners not only played in front of a 10-year record-low crowd (48,466 attended the Bernabeu, which has a capacity of 81,044), but their match was only the 13th most interacted with game on LiveScore, below even Cardiff vs Newcastle and West Ham vs Bournemouth.



Real Madrid drew just 20% of the engagement Juve experienced, a brutal reminder of the Portuguese's appeal.



Manchester United's stunning 3-2 loss to Brighton was the third most engaged with game on LiveScore, followed by Manchester City's 6-1 pummelling of Huddersfield and PSG's Kylian Mbappe-inspired comeback victory over Guingamp.



"We were stunned to see a Serie A game involving Chievo Verona outperform a London derby and both Manchester sides, but it again lends to how important star power has become in football," LiveScore Chief Commercial Officer Derren Maggs said.



