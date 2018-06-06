Critical Mass, Studio Sound: Sonarworks Groundbreaking True-Fi Software Now Supports More Than 150 Popular Headphone Models

Riga, Latvia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2018 --European audio software developer Sonarworks announced that its groundbreaking software platform True-Fi now supports more than 150 popular headphones, including popular models from AKG, Beyerdynamic, Focal, Sennheiser and others. Additionally, the company has just launched a worldwide 'Studio Reference' standard, enabling music producers and consumers to experience a single, common audio reference — whether they intend to create or listen to music. Further, Sonarworks is planning an imminent launch of its groundbreaking mobile application of its True-Fi software that will support both iOS and Android devices.



The 27 new headphone profiles brings the number of True-Fi's supported headphone models to 157, including two new noise cancelling additions: the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II and Sony WH-1000XM2. Each headphone has been meticulously measured and incorporated as a complimentary software upgrade for existing True-Fi users, which is available now at https://www.sonarworks.com/truefi/headphones.



The new supported models include:



"We are proud to support an increasing number of headphones, and at no incremental cost to the consumer," commented Helmuts B?ms, CEO and co-founder of Sonarworks. "Frequent travelers will appreciate that True-Fi now supports two of the best noise cancelling headphones we have ever measured: the Bose QuietComfort 35 II and Sony WH-1000XM2. We are also pleased that we now cover the entire Focal professional range, with the addition of the much requested Clear Professional and Listen Professional models."



Sonarworks' True-Fi technology, which made its debut in the consumer market in November of 2017, removes unwanted sound coloration from headphones so consumers can experience the artists' true intentions — on a sonically balanced listening canvas. The consumer-based software — which is available on both Mac and PC platforms and soon on mobile devices — is priced at just $79 USD and was awarded 'Best in Show' in the music listening category at CanJam Europe in Berlin last November.



True-Fi is available for purchase on Sonarworks' website. For more information about Sonarworks' True-Fi, please visit https://www.sonarworks.com/truefi.



About Sonarworks

Sonarworks is a Europe-based audio software development company specializing in acoustic calibration and DAW plugins. Accurate sound is our passion. The company was founded in 2013 and entered the pro audio market in 2015. Sonarworks software is relied upon by many Grammy winning artists and engineers around the world.