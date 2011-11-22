Riga, Latvia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2011 --Ascensio System SIA, the developer of IT solutions for corporate use, announces the availability of the CRM module for TeamLab, a multifunctional web office for business collaboration, document and project management. The new toolset, integrated directly in the platform, provides users with an array of features for customer relationship management.



The CRM system developed by TeamLab is mainly oriented at sales force automation. From the viewpoint of data processing criteria it can be classified as operational, aiming at contact database coordination, client information collection and deal opportunities control.



To make sales managers' work easy to the maximum extent, the CRM tools are divided into four main sections: Contacts, designed to store and track all the necessary data, Tasks – to create convenient reminders, Opportunities – to track potential deals and Cases – to have all the information on one event in one place. Considering that business needs vary significantly, TeamLab CRM provides customization options, like User Fields that allow for determining additional information about the client, opportunity or case. For speedy and convenient segmentation users can get use of tags.



As TeamLab CRM is the fourth functional part of the web office project, it boasts a number of benefits implemented due to the experience gained while developing the previous modules. In contrast to the majority of similar customer relationship systems, TeamLab CRM offers users not only to upload files, but also create documents, presentations and spreadsheets. Taking into account that a portal is seen to all its members, some crucial CRM options are equipped with access rights restriction options.



Antony Smirnov, Project Manager, Ascensio System SIA: "Building a CRM module for TeamLab, we focused on the basic needs of sales teams in SMB. The survey results showed that any CRM system must have a database with detailed contact information, easy access options, deal tracking and an array of notifications and reminders. This is exactly the functionality set we are ready to provide now, further upgrades and enhancements are also expected depending on to the feedback we hope to recieve."



About TeamLab

TeamLab is a corporate platform for business collaboration, document and project management that integrates a number of online tools helping employees to organize business tasks, exchange news, manage corporate documents and communicate in real time. TeamLab is offered in 3 solutions: a cloud-based SaaS application, an open-source software and an image for Amazon EC2 service (TeamLab AMI). For more information refer to http://www.teamlab.com.



For further information, please contact:



Olga Sorokina,



PR Manager,

Ascensio System SIA

Phone: +3727121714

Email: Olga.Sorokina@teamlab.com



Follow us on

Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin



Watch our video press release