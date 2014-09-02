Migdal Haemek, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2014 --Cérémonie Tea is proud to announce that the company’s signature Cérémonie Mini Cubes have been named a SIAL Innovation Selection. The SIAL (Salon International de l'Alimentation) Global Food Marketplace exhibition, which will take place in Paris, October 19-23, 2014, is one of the largest and most prestigious international tradeshows for the food industry. The tradeshow is held every two years and is expected to attract 6,000 exhibitors and 150,000 visitors to showcase and sample the most innovative international food products.



“We are very proud of this recognition for Cérémonie Tea and our Mini Cube," says Efrat Schorr, CEO of Cérémonie Tea. “Our signature Cérémonie Mini Cubes provide a unique tea-drinking experience. Each beautifully boxed cube holds a single silky mesh tea sachet, bursting with the bold taste of whole leaf tea, fine herbs, and spices”. The Cérémonie Mini Cubes convey luxury and attention to design in high end hotels, fine dining establishments, and upscale catering venues worldwide.



About Ceremonie Tea

Cérémonie Tea is a growing, boutique tea company, established in Israel in 2003, and providing every individual tea drinker with great tea is the company’s one and only passion. Cérémonie is creating a splash in tea markets around the globe, by introducing high quality whole leaf tea blends and herbal infusions for retail and hospitality venues of all types, providing delightful taste and aroma, each wrapped in distinctive, eye-catching designs.



Visit Cérémonie Tea at the Sial Exhibition in the Israeli Pavilion: HALL 4 stand M 020. To arrange a meeting with Ms. Efrat Schorr, CEO of Cérémonie Tea, at SIAL, please contact us at info@ceremonietea.com



Please visit our website http://www.ceremonietea.com



Media contact:



Aliza Stavsky

Public Relations Manager

Cérémonie Tea Ltd.



Contact Number: 972-9951-5818

Email: info@ceremonietea.com

Web: http://www.ceremonietea.com