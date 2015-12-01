Croes Solutions, Inc. Launches Website Offering Quality Outdoor Knives

New Richmond, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2015 --Michael Croes is pleased to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.TopOutdoorKnives.com. The website offers a broad assortment of outdoor knives including survival knives to use for any outdoor activity, hunting knives, camping knives, and fishing knives. Croes was inspired to start his website by his desire to provide quality knives to people who wanted to do different kinds of activities outdoors. He decided to start a website where people could come to easily find and purchase the knives that they needed for outdoor activities.



There are many quality outdoor knives available within the merchandise of TopOutdoorKnives.com. The website offers products including hunting skinning knives, Tac Force knives, pocket knives, tactical folding knives, Schrade knives, fillet knives, fixed blade knives, Ka Bar Knives, fishing knives, MTech knives, and much more. The website offers knives in a range of prices and brands to make it so that customers are able to find something that fits their needs and also their price range.



Providing a well-organized and appealing website that just offers knives for the outdoors is very important to Croes. TopOutdoorKnives.com is built with a simple style to make it easier for customers to see the information on the page. Customers are able to easily look at the different pages of the website and read the information about the different types of knives. They can get the information that they need to select the type of knife that is right for them.



To complement the main website, Croes is launching a blog located at http://TopOutdoorBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics that relate to the products available on the main website. Croes will be writing about what type of knives are available, how these knives can be used, and why people should carry knives when they go outdoors. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with further information about the products on the main website.



About TopOutdoorKnives.com

TopOutdoorKnives.com, a division of Croes Solutions, Inc., is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Michael Croes.



Michael Croes

http://www.TopOutdoorKnives.com

715-529-0027



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com