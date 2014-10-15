Crohn's Disease Linked to EBV Infection; CBCD Reviews Medical Studies

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2014 --“Infected with the EBV virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



High numbers of the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) are linked to the development of autoimmune diseases like Crohn’s Disease. Dr. Gehlert and colleagues wrote that a “larger number of EBV-infected cells were seen in areas of active inflammation of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease as compared to areas of inactive inflammation.” (2) Dr. Gehlert and colleagues are from the Institute for Pathology, Friedrich-Alexander-University, Erlangen, Germany. Cancers of the intestines in those with Crohn’s Disease were also linked to EBV. “Researchers have studied the Epstein Barr Virus for decades … they agreed that most lymphomas of the intestinal tract in patients with inflammatory bowel disease were clearly associated with EBV.” (3) Additionally, EBV was also linked to septic shock and death. “Primary EBV infection, leading to septic shock and hemophagocytosis, is a rare but serious complication of immunosuppressive treatment in patients with IBD.” (1)



The Epstein Barr Virus is a very common virus. It usually causes infectious mononucleosis (the “kissing disease”). EBV chronically infects about 95% of the adult population, with virus usually present in B cells, which are cells that participate in the immune system, in a latent stage. (4) However, not everyone infected will develop cancer.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that individuals infected with EBV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against HSV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with EBV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (5) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (5) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



According to Dr. Polansky, and his book “Microcompetition with Foreign DNA and the Origin of Chronic Disease,” people develop cancer and other chronic diseases like Crohn’s Disease, when the number of latent viruses passes a certain threshold. One of the reasons for an increase in the number of latent viruses is a weak immune system. The CBCD offers a free download of Dr. Polansky’s book to those who are interested in reading it. http://www.cbcd.net/Book.php



What treatments are available for EBV infections?



“A few antiviral drugs are available that were shown to inhibit EBV replication in cell culture. These drugs include the acyclic nucleoside analogues aciclovir, ganciclovir, penciclovir, and their respective prodrugs valaciclovir, valganciclovir and famciclovir, the acyclic nucleotide analogues cidofovir and adefovir, and the pyrophosphate analogue foscarnet. However, clinical studies have shown that these drugs are mostly ineffective in humans.” (5) There are also natural antiviral products that studies show to be safe and effective in reducing EBV symptoms. Two of these products are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



