Cross Country Running Apparel Trends for This Fall Semester!

Hilliard, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2022 --August has finally arrived once again, which means that schools all across the country will be returning for their fall semesters. Although there are plenty of fall sports that are ramping up their training sessions for upcoming seasons, cross country is a big youth sport that has grown tremendously in popularity in recent years.



A lot of young kids love cross country running because it's a great sport to stay in shape and foster healthy lifestyle routines, and ARES Sportswear is a custom apparel company that specializes in Cross Country T-shirts and Warm Ups for countless schools across America.



Below are some cross country running apparel trends from the ARES experts that coaches and school administrators should keep in mind for this fall semester:



Moisture-Wicking Style Advancements



Moisture-wicking technology has been a mainstay for cross country teams for several years now, but in 2022, running apparel companies are making these shirts and shorts much more comfortable and stylish. No longer is cross country apparel just about functionality, because now running athletes will also look great while they're working up heavy sweats towards the finish line!



The same goes for cross country warm ups, because athleisure apparel is continuing to be popular all across the country. Cross country athletes need clothes to warm up in before big races and training sessions, and today these options are becoming more fashion-forward towards fitness enthusiasts.



Cross Country Tops Continue To Revolutionize The Sport



Whether it's t-shirts or jerseys, cross country teams are looking for a stylish edge this fall. But cross country tops also apply to what goes underneath training and competitive shirts, because women runners need functional bras for proper support during long runs.



These days, tailored bras and crop tops are becoming the go-to options for female cross country athletes!



Cross Country Shorts Are Keeping Athletes Prepared For All Weather Patterns



Casual sportswear is continuing to reign as the most popular style amongst high school and youth athletes, and cross country shorts are seeing this trend come to fruition in 2022.



Everyone knows that cross country shorts are supposed to provide runners with a full range of motion with absolutely no impediments. This style is crucial because cross country runners must maintain a steady stride at all times, and no runner wants their shorts to get in the way of their rhythm!



But what's happening today is that casual day wear is blending in with sportswear, so cross country athletes are now wearing running shorts during their daily routines. Because runners are wearing their running shorts more frequently, these shorts are now being better prepared for both cool and warm temperatures.



Cross Country Gear Is Now Coming In Plus-Sizes



Cross country has always been a youth sport to help kids get in good shape. This is why cross country apparel has become increasingly accommodating for plus-sized athletes.



In the past, it was hard for plus-sized runners to even get a cross country jersey that would fit properly, but these barriers are now being broken down. Today in 2022, both men and women of all sizes are going to have plenty of options to choose from for their next big cross country competitions!



Continuous Fusion of Apparel Technology & Science



Active wear brands are constantly pushing the boundaries when it comes to how far they can combine sports sciences with fabric technology, and this fall, there are many brands that are going the next step further to develop cutting-edge running socks, hats, shirts, shorts, warm ups and even hoodies to better accommodate cross country athletes.



