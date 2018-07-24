Cross Docking Expansion Plans Comes to RLS Logistics

Newfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2018 --With more than 30,000 pallets passing through RLS Logistics' LTL cross dock on a monthly basis, and demand rising, RLS has increased the size of their cross dock from 45,000 square feet to 70,000 square feet at their Newfield, NJ location.



"Our temperature-controlled, BRC certified cross dock helps maintain our customers' products at the proper temperature throughout the cold chain. Once pallets arrive at our cross dock they are scanned, sorted and stored until they are loaded and shipped to their proper destination," said Greg Quast, Vice President of Operations, Freight Consolidation. Cross dock services reduce warehousing cost, shorten delivery lead times and increase efficiency.



RLS Logistics' Freight Consolidation division offers two services; the first specializes in frozen and refrigerated LTL shipments originating from the Northeast shipping to all 48 states on a set sailing schedule. The second is a cross docking program. "Between the implementation of ELDs and costly fines from receivers, we have seen our cross dock program grow more rapidly than in any other time in our history", Quast said. He also added "Shippers and carriers from across the country are able to drop off their frozen and/or refrigerated LTL shipments at our cross dock in Newfield and we can then deliver them throughout the Northeast on a set schedule. This allows their trucks to make one delivery into the Northeast and eliminate delivering to multiple consignees, which improves their bottom line".



About RLS Logistics

RLS Logistics is a third generation family-owned third-party logistics provider (3PL) specializing within the cold chain. The company is a leading frozen & refrigerated temperature-controlled logistics provider offering LTL and TL transportation, cold storage warehousing, packaging and e-commerce fulfillment services. For more information visit www.rlslogistics.com



RLS Logistics

2640 Freddy Ln

Vineland, NJ 08360

856-200-3400