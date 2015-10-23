Crossroads Partners' New Brokerage Platform Delivers Sale for National Client

Schaumburg, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2015 --Crossroads Partners, which launched its brokerage division in April 2015, has facilitated the sale of the 125,000 square foot office complex located at 115, 121, and 125 Wilke Road in Arlington Heights, Illinois. The deal closed on October 16 for $4.7 million. Crossroads' Lee Kotler and Zach Fox represented a national institutional Seller, and the Buyer, Imperial Realty, represented themselves.



"We have been providing asset and property management services for this Seller for nearly two years and the leasing for the last six months," said Crossroads' Principal Michael Nortman. "This is a great example of how our full-service platform of providing real estate solutions with an ownership perspective works. We were able to come in and add value from the very beginning, and we are thrilled to have accomplished a positive result for our Client," Nortman said of the transaction.



