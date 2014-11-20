"Crossroads" Recording Project Fundraiser Has Launched

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2014 --The production of an album entitled “Crossroads” will be taking place over this next year in the Pacific Northwest. This compilation of Broadway showtunes, old and new, will feature Broadway caliber actors and a full instrumentation recorded by members of the Seattle Symphony Orchestra!



This album is an investigation into the understanding of musical theatre repertoire and the special moments that create the antagonizing beauty of decision-making in each one of these songs. The journey involved is a discovery for the characters and what kind of crossroads they find themselves at. They must decide which path to choose for their future, which is so very indicative of the decisions we must make in life everyday.



This fundraising campaign simply helps to pay for the expenses of creating this album.



A phenomenal aspect of this project is that it gives back. A portion of the proceeds of this album will be invested back into some of the education programs that are involved in shaping young musicians and actors in the Greater Seattle Area. 40% of profits from this album will be donated back, on a rolling donation fund, to the educations programs of the Northwest Choirs and the 5th Avenue Theatre: The Rising Star Project.



Along with the artistic elements of the album, a professional graphic design artist will be creating representations of each song within the liner notes of the album. To be involved in aiding the production of this album, you can donate at many different “perk” levels that have gift incentives at each level of giving. Some of these gifts include: signed albums, posters, a custom composition and tickets to the album release party.



To check out the “Crossroads” Recording Project in its entirety, please go to http://igg.me/at/crossroadsrecordingproject for more information.



About Ryan E. Anderson (Director)

Ryan has worked regionally in Seattle with the Seattle Symphony and with the 5th Avenue Theatre already in his career. After school, Ryan will be moving away from his home in the Emerald City and off to the Big Apple to pursue his own career as an actor in New York City.



Steven Reineke (Music Director of the New York Pops) has this to say about a quartet Ryan sang with:



“They have a musicality, sense of pitch, and professionalism that belies their years. I’ll happily work with them again… anytime and anywhere.”



For more information on Ryan, go to http://www.ryaneanderson.com