Crowdfund Buzz Celebrates Seven Years as a Crowdfunding Leader

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2019 --Crowdfund Buzz founder Matt Cooke had no idea what he started back in October 2012 when he launched Crowdfund Buzz. Way back then, crowdfunding promotion packages were on offer for $68, $78 and $98. Nowadays, Crowdfund Buzz has a price range of $1,500 to $12,000 - and beyond.



"We didn't simply ratchet up rates over time," offers Crowdfund Buzz head Howard Sherman, who took over the crowdfunding PR firm in November 2013. "We're constantly expanding services to give crowdfunders more ways to reach new backers that simply didn't exist back in 2012."



To wit, Crowdfund Buzz has an established presence on Telegram to cater to its equity crowdfunding clients. Indeed, equity crowdfunding was purely theoretical in 2012. Along the way, the company's social media presence exploded in terms of fans and followers and platforms. Crowdfund Buzz media reach is perhaps even more impressive; they GUARANTEE news publication in respected news websites across the country and for the well-funded client, they also guarantee radio and television appearances so entrepreneurs can pitch their offer to audiences ranging in size from 100,000 to several million. They throw in unlimited media coaching to help nervous entrepreneurs get over stage fright and become a commanding presence on the air.



Started in 2012 in Boulder, Colorado the world's #1 crowdfunding PR firm maintains locations in Las Vegas and New Jersey.



To celebrate its 7 year anniversary with a nod to the Las Vegas main office, Crowdfund Buzz is offering crowdfunders a very special promotion package of just $777 which is roughly half the price of their entry-level offering. This celebratory offer includes ongoing social media promotion and a press release and is available until October 31st.



The official Crowdfund Buzz website - http://www.crowdfundbuzz.com