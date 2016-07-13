Crowdfunder Campaign to Fund 1st Global, Searchable Winery Database

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2016 --Wine lovers the world over are well aware of the pitfalls of their passion. Trying to locate new wineries is frustrating, and then there's the never-ending struggle to find wineries that match their custom preferences, each time they take a trip to wine country.



That is, until now.



WhichWinery.com is poised to become the Airbnb for the wine industry. Featuring an online global directory, WhichWinery.com already boasts more than 20,000 winery listings, spanning over 47 different countries. Wine enthusiasts can easily search for wineries based on their personal preferences (area, wine type, amenities and ambiance) to find wineries that fit the experience they are looking for. They can also use the new Trip Planner tool to plan wine country getaways and create collections of their favorite, must-see and visited wineries.



It's a revolutionary idea: a unique platform that enables wine lovers to connect with wineries that are otherwise scattered across the world. No longer will traditional barriers such as language and geography be able to separate someone from their perfect wine country experience.



WhichWinery.com is the brainchild of husband and wife team (and avid wine connoisseurs), Gabrielle and Anthony Poston. Tired of the great difficulty they experienced researching and gathering information on wineries prior to taking trips to wine countries both near and far, they saw a huge hole in the market. Thus, WhichWinery.com was born.



The platform also benefits wineries, enabling them to connect and engage with potential customers at anytime from anywhere in the world. WhichWinery.com provides an opportunity for far-flung and unique wineries to compete with big-brand names, on a global scale, and let wine fans find them with just a couple of clicks. As a SaaS platform, wineries are provided with deep analytics regarding user behavior and demo/geo data of those who interact with their profile – soon to extend offline into the tasting room as well.



"We are extremely excited to announce the news of our crowdfunder," said Anthony Poston, CEO of WhichWinery.com. "We are continuing to grow this site daily, making huge strides in bridging the gap between wineries and wine enthusiasts. Our goal is to educate consumers on their wine/winery preferences and allow wineries to connect and stay connected with consumers in a way that hasn't been done before. We have many more features in store that will propel our company to being a global household name. We look forward to connecting with investors passionate about wine and travel."



Based on four core concepts, "Find. Track. Share. Learn," WhichWinery.com nurtures connections and builds communities. The site has already grown to encompass wine culture in its entirety, with information about food pairings, insider tips, Q/A with a Sommelier and - coming soon - forums where users can share their experiences and recommendations.



With an estimated 1.6 billion global wine drinkers and $300B+ in annual wine sales, the market is huge. Now, all that Gabrielle and Anthony need to make WhichWinery.com a household name, are some partners to help support their growing platform. Which is why they've turned to Crowdfunder to make their dream - and the dream of hundreds of millions of wine lovers across the world - come true.



About WhichWinery

WhichWinery.com is the world's first winery based, social search site that connects each winery's unique qualities with user preferences, allowing users to find wineries, track their visits, share their experiences and continue to learn about the world of wine. Whether it be a small, family run, dog friendly winery cozily situated down a dirt road, or a modern facility with a view, boasting a large production that caters to groups, WhichWinery connects people to unique winery experiences, anywhere in the world. Wineries can leverage a free marketing platform and community of wine consumers to market their products and services, build brands, and achieve industry recognition.