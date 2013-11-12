Crowdfunding Beyond Kickstarter Will Be Discussed This Friday at the Conference in Chicago

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2013 --The conference includes five panel discussions, presentations and a networking reception. The Morning session will examine the rewards and donation-based crowdfunding. Lunchtime Workshop will help those who consider running a campaign by offering a road map and a toolkit to make it more predictable and efficient. The Afternoon session will explore business financing options. Attendees will hear from private investors, lawyers and entrepreneurs, who will be sharing their experiences and discuss pros and cons of different fundraising options.



A special panel will be devoted to crowdfunding for real estate. This option provides unique opportunities for those who want to get involved in commercial real estate investing without spending a fortune on it. On the other hand, it will give real estate developers access to millions of small investors while leaving the legal and organizational hassle to crowdfunding portals.



People interested in starting projects on Kickstarter and other platforms will get “insider information” from those who have succeeded in reaching their goals. Among the panelists are those who have raised money for spice blends, all-in-one bike multitool, women’s fashion collection, a science fiction movie as well as a woman who has raised on GiveForward more than a million dollars for medical expenses of her classmate injured in Boston Marathon bombing.



“I have the creativity, the energy, the desire, the will. But I do need more resources to push it to the next level”. These Katrin Schnabl’s (one of the speakers) words perfectly reflect the reasons for most creators to come on a crowdfunding website. Kickstarter recently celebrated the 50,000th successful campaign. Over $700 Million has been raised during less than four years. But current success rate on Kickstarter is below 44 percent. For most other platforms it is even lower.



Those who want join the minority of the winners should start working on their campaigns in advance. The Midwest Crowdfunding conference provides an opportunity to meet the people who have succeeded in funding their projects and to learn from them.