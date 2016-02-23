Crowdfunding Campaign Aims to Help People Live Legendary Lives

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2016 --Speaker, podcaster, wellness expert and founder of the Legendary Life Movement Ted Ryce has faced and overcome almost unimaginable tragedy and has forged a life filled with meaning and enriched by helping others as a way to honor loved ones he has lost.



He has launched a campaign on Kickstarter to raise $8,000 by March 17 to help people around the world change their lives and make the world a better place to live.



Ryce's mother died in a car crash in 1991, when he was just 14 years old. Only four years later his 9-year-old brother was kidnapped, raped and murdered. His stepmother died in 2009 of a broken heart and in 2012 his 35-year-old sister committed suicide.



"The truth is she never recovered from my brother's loss," Ryce said.



He decided the best way to honor his mother, brother and sister was by doing what they no longer had the chance to do—live a Legendary Life; a life filled with possibility and opportunity. As he learned more about how to set effective goals and meet them, he launched a podcast, Legendary Life, to share that information with others. His podcast has reached hundreds of thousands of people, and has become a key part of the Legendary Life movement.



His Kickstarter campaign will raise money to promote the movement and create a special series of episodes of his top-ranked podcast. Those episodes will offer the audience ways to set and achieve their goals, as well as hold them accountable for making progress.



Twenty percent of the money raised by the Kickstarter campaign will go to the Jimmy Ryce Center, named for his late brother, which raises money to donate bloodhounds to law enforcement agencies in United States and helps raise awareness about the ways children can avoid becoming victims of sexual predators and kidnappers. The Jimmy Ryce Center already donated over 400 bloodhounds.



One of the programs the campaign is supporting is Ryce's promise to send five "Be the Change Cards" to anyone at no cost. The cards are a place to write down goals as a symbol of commitment the meeting them.



More information about the crowdfunding campaign is available at www.kickstarter.com/projects/2107275482/be-the-change-movement-create-the-life-you-want-in.



About The Legendary Life Movement and Ted Ryce

The Legendary Life Movement aims to make the world a better place by helping people achieve their dreams and goals. Founder Ted Ryce has been a fitness professional for over 17 years in the Miami Beach area. He has worked with celebrities like Richard Branson and Robert Downey Jr., as well as many CEOs of multimillion dollar companies. His mission is to be a Be The Change advocate and change people's lives through changing their mindset and creating positive habits.



