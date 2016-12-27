Crowdfunding Campaign for DRagon Entertainment Newest Feature Film, the KAMIKAZE SQUAD, Launched on Indiegogo

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2016 --From December 23rd DRagon Entertainment along with crowdfunding specialist Indiegogo will be enabling people to be involved with their newest feature film The KAMIKAZE SQUAD starring Tom Sizemore. Michael Madsen. Bai Ling. Steven Craine. Patrick Bergin. Dudley Sutton, Colin Baker. Linnea Quigley and Jeff Fahey which starts shooting January 23rd 2017.



The film is a comic book superhero movie in the vein of Batman.



When disgruntled Police Detective Frank McMillian decides to take the law into his own hands after the death of his partner, he decides to retire from the New York Police Department and transform into The BLACK KNIGHT a Batman style vigilante hero to enforce his own type of law.



The KAMIKAZE SQUAD Is a story about a group of men & women with special powers that have been hidden from the public. But when New York is in turmoil from a chemical weapon attack by billionaire sociopath William Bard, Commissioner Rosen decides to call in the help of Superhero vigilante The Black Knight to lead the 6 outcasts in a suicide mission to stop William Bard.



DRagon are offering various perks including the chance to star alongside actors such as Tom Sizemore. Michael Madsen. Bai Ling and Linnea Quigley.



With a release date of August 2017.



Crowdfunding through INDIEgogo will start December 23rd for one month only.



For more details please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-kamikaze-squad-comics/x/12745744#/