Crowdfunding Campaign for Groundbreaking New Quantum Technology Jewelry Launched on Kickstarter

In order to bring this amazing, powerful jewelry to a wider market, Quantum Stones has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The funds will go to help responsibly source two specific stones, Rainbow Labradorite and Welo Opal. These stones in particular have been shown in research to exhibit the most powerful energy resonance of any known crystals.



The team at Quantum Stones has already perfected their trademarked LightShield technology, which uses scalar wave frequencies to infuse harmonic codes into the crystals, and they have subjected the pendants to a series of tests, including GDV testing and Kirlian photography, to demonstrate with confidence the jewelry's enhancing effect on a person's electromagnetic field. They have also completed a collection of beautiful designs for the finished amulets, including the Galactic Vortex, the Trinity Star, and the Seed of Life.



Funding is required to source enough Rainbow Labradorite and Welo Opal to meet the demand for the Quantum Stones amulets.

The infused stones have been shown in research to significantly increase and stabilize a person's vibrational energy field, thereby helping to counteract the negative impact of overexposure to the electromagnetic energy emitted by satellite transmissions, electrical power grids, smartphones, and other tech.



Science has long understood that the entire universe is made up of vibrations. Ancient societies all over the globe have valued certain crystals and gemstones for their protective and healing capabilities. Today, modern science uses crystals in a range of practical uses; for example, all telecommunications technology relies on the ability of crystals to hold information and energy. Quantum Stones has fused this ancient knowledge with modern technology in these remarkable crystal pendants.



Wearing these energy-infused pendants is known to increase well-being, clarity, creativity, and energy levels, while also clearing the symptoms of electromagnetic exposure, such as poor concentration, trouble sleeping, and low energy levels.



For those who support the Quantum Stones project, the creators have a series of rewards available. They range from an online "Thank You" acknowledgement with a pledge of $10, to one of the actual LightShield-infused pendants, along with a free stainless steel chain, for a minimum contribution of $99.



About Quantum Stones

Quantum Stones was founded by the creator of LightShield technology, Albert Milligan. The rest of the team consists of a diverse and talented group of researchers, designers, photographers, and gemstone suppliers. The team has the goal of bringing the beautiful, energy-raising pendants to a broad market to help people cope with the negative impact of electromagnetic energy and to improve well-being.



Those who want may find out more about Quantum Stones and the power of LightShield technology on Kickstarter.