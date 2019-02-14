Crowdfunding Campaign Launched for the Ultimate Grilling Rack – The Bitty Big Q

Bradford, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2019 --Campers and outdoor enthusiasts will never have to deal with the hassle of lugging around a heavy, bulky grill on their camping trips again thanks to the newly released Bitty Big Q™ grilling rack.



Compact, lightweight, and easy to use, this portable grill is the solution to every outdoor adventure from family camping vacations to backpacking. The creators of the Bitty Big Q have just launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, offering everyone who loves to grill in the great outdoors the chance to get their hands on the ultimate grilling rack for a special discounted price.



Small enough to fit into a backpack and remarkably lightweight at under 2 pounds, this grilling rack is set to revolutionize the outdoor cooking experience. Bitty Big Q can be opened in seconds and placed over the campfire for grilling meat, vegetables, and more.



This innovative rack was designed with convenience in mind. It has three adjustable heights so users can always fit it easily over a heat source, whether it's a low-flame charcoal pile or a high-flame burning campfire. When not in use, it takes seconds to fold the rack down again to its compact form.



The creators of this versatile piece of camping kit thought of everything. There's no need to worry about keeping the rack clean; the Bitty Big Q can be easily washed in the dishwasher. Made of premium quality 316 stainless steel, users can even use it as a roasting rack in the oven – or as a cooling rack for home baking! It offers a spacious grilling surface with 160 square inches for cooking burger patties, hot dogs, sausages, steaks, roasted potatoes and other veggies, or anything else users like to grill.



Those interested to learn more about the Bitty Big Q or support the project, can visit the Bitty Big Q Kickstarter campaign page. Backers can save when they buy the Bitty Big Q Grilling Rack at the Early Bird Special price or the discounted Kickstarter Special price. There are other great perks as well, like a Bitty Big Q baseball cap for CA$ 20. All campaign rewards can be shipped anywhere in the world. Estimated delivery is set for May 2019.