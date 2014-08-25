Crowdfunding Campaign Launched to Help Those with Brain Health Conditions Stay Engaged

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2014 --MemVu, Inc. has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help those with Alzheimer’s and other brain conditions stay connected and engaged with their family and friends. Funds raised will be used to enhance its existing software, MemVu®, with additional activities. MemVu is a fun, patent pending brain fitness training and family engagement platform that allows users to upload their own photos to be used as game pieces in their brain games and other activities.



Bill Tymoszczuk, founder and Chief Innovation Officer, was the caregiver for his father who had Alzheimer’s and the reason he created MemVu. According to Mr. Tymoszczuk “Whether my father was at home or in a dementia care unit, the photo was the focal point of our conversation and engagement. With this experience in mind, a family member can create a private activity center for their loved one, invite other family members in and upload and share photos. Our software uses these uploaded photos as part of a game or activity to provide meaningful engagement between the individual and the caregiver.”



MemVu can be used on any computer with an internet connection. The company has also entered into an agreement with T-Mobile® to offer Samsung Galaxy® Tablets with MemVu. According to the company’s scientific advisor, Dr. T.J. McCallum, “One of the most important aspects of dementia care is the maintenance of communication between people with dementia, their families and even residential staff. The use of tablets has enhanced previously non-technology based techniques to improve elder engagement through memory-based interventions, creative therapy interventions, and interactive gaming.”



Dr. McCallum specializes in gerotechnology and operates The Brain Emporium at Case Western Reserve University.



MemVu’s crowdfunding campaign is hosted by Indiegogo at http://igg.me/at/memvu/x/7616359 and offers contributors perks from Galaxy 10.5 tablets, MemVu’s engagement software and more.



About MemVu

MemVu, Inc. is a healthcare IT company focused on developing innovative online software applications to connect and engage families with their loved ones experiencing a brain health condition whether they are at home or in a long term care facility.