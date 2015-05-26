Crowdfunding Campaign Launched to Provide a Dedicated Web App to Support Autistic Children and Their Families

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2015 --A new and important crowdfunding campaign has been launched to provide a Web App that will give much-needed support to Autistic children and their families. The people behind the campaign Longship Technology hope to raise $75,000 to make the web app a reality.



Longship Technology aims to provide Autistic children and their parents with a school bus app and has initiated a Kickstarter campaign to find the funds for its development and release. The campaign is finishing on June 4th, and the app development will begin in June if enough funds are pledged.



The Project Hoegri will help autistic kids and their parents to be aware of any changes that occur to their bus schedule. The goal is to alleviate the issues that can occur in case of sudden bus schedule changes.



Brandon C Holm, who is a father of two Autistic Spectrum Disorder children, initiates the project. He is familiar with the problems that arise if there is no visual reference to show the changes in a bus schedule.



The funds raised during this Kickstarter campaign will be used for creation of important jobs for Support and Development Staff, for development and ALPHA testing of the Hœgri Application. It will also help with cost reduction to the districts, as well as purchasing hardware for district testing.



The goal for this application is to offer real-time tracking that can be easily and conveniently used by both parents and their Autistic children. Thus, the daily routine "meltdowns" and unexpected scheduling will be prevented, helping Autistic Students deal with one of their challenges.



Special rewards are offered to donors, who decide to support the project that include t-shirts, plaques, business logo or name on the app splash screen, and more based on the amount that has been pledged.



To learn more details on the project and to support it, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bcholm/project-hgri-school-bus-app-for-autistic-children.



The campaign is hoping to raise $75,000 to help Autistic Children And Their Families with an important web app.