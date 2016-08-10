Crowdfunding Campaign Launching for QIUB: The New Multifunctional Smart Power Bank

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2016 --QIUB, a revolutionary new pocket-sized power bank, which triples as a memory card reader and a USB cable, is launching a crowdfunding campaign on the popular fundraising platform, Indiegogo. The money raised from the QIUB Indiegogo page will go towards covering the costs of mass production so the device can be made available to users around the world.



QIUB was created as a simplified, all-in-one option for smartphone users. It serves as a power bank for iOS and Android phones, and this unique new tech product also acts as a fully functional memory card reader and a cable. In one compact, pocket size device, users can charge their smartphones, sync and store data, and make use of the hard-wearing cable, which neatly folds into the device when not in use.



One user described QIUB as, "the cool looking Swiss Army Knife of power banks!" The streamlined modern aesthetic, combined with the lightweight, durable design, make this power bank ideal for anyone who uses their tech while on the go, including students, freelancers, musicians, and photographers. Users no longer need to carry around multiple phone accessories or worry about keeping their smartphone charged throughout the day.



QIUB supplies up to 50 percent of a battery charge for the iPhone 6, with an average charge rate of 1 percent per minute. When QIUB is connected to the power source and the phone, it will start charging the phone first. Once the phone is charged, QIUB automatically starts charging itself, making it even easier to stay powered up.



The memory storage function can read any Micro-SD card up to 64 GB. QIUB can also be used a safe storage for Micro-SD cards; users can store and transfer data between their smartphone and laptop, and then carry all their accessories with them in one compact device that fits easily in a pocket or small bag.



This product is already fully engineered and ready for mass production, having passed CE/FCC safety certifications. The pilot production was a success, with users excited about the functionality and convenience of the device.



The funding goal for the Indiegogo campaign is $20,000. Early contributors can take advantage of some amazing reward deals, including a 40 percent discount off the future retail price for the first 500 of each Apple and Android QIUB claimed. The developers have set an expected delivery date of November 2016.



About QIUB Group

Passionate about developing thoughtful products that will make life simpler, the QIUB Group is launching this all-in-one smart power bank as the first of many original and visionary products that will revolutionize the way people live their day-to-day lives. The family-owned and -operated company has over 25 years of engineering and international business experience, managing companies in Europe, Asia, and Australasia.



