Crowdfunding Industry Leader Crowdfund Buzz Celebrates Nine Years in Business

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2021 --Crowdfund Buzz founder Matt Cooke could never have imagined what he started back in October 2012 when he launched Crowdfund Buzz to help crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter, Indiegogo, etc. raise more money faster.



Crowdfunding has come a long way since 2012 and Crowdfund Buzz continues to lead the way often pioneering new methods of crowdfunding marketing and public relations to help their clients raise more money.



When current owner Howard Sherman took over in 2013, he built on Matt's vision and expanded it to deliver crowdfunding promotion that spans the spectrum of human interaction including organic social media on all the popular platforms as well as best-in-class public relations.



Crowdfund Buzz has been busier than ever in just the past few weeks…



-Saw three competitors in their space shutdown with one sending all future clients to Crowdfund Buzz.



-Forged a relationship with Retailbound to help clients break into retail after crowdfunding. On a related note, everyone is invited to attend a free retailing workshop on October 5th. Visit https://www.crowdfundbuzz.com to reserve a spot.



-Established strategic partnerships with crowdfunding platforms MicroVentures & truCrowd.



Furthering Crowdfund Buzz's philosophy of continual and never-ending improvement, the company is forging a partnership with a new crowdfunding platform, the details of which are currently under wraps.



To celebrate their ninth anniversary in business, Crowdfund Buzz is giving away nine Las Vegas vacations to new clients who sign with the firm during the month of October on a first-come, first-served basis.



The Crowdfund Buzz Website – http://www.crowdfundbuzz.com