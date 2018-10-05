Crowdfunding Platform Charidy Leads Global Giving Day Against Human Trafficking

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2018 --More than thirty organizations, multiple corporate sponsors, and an advisory board of prominent social activists, celebrities, Ambassadors, and influencers have joined together with crowdfunding platform Charidy for the second annual United for Freedom Global Day of Giving to End Human Trafficking and Modern Slavery (UFF 2018). The online giving day will be held from Oct. 16 to 17, 2018, and aims to raise $1 million across all participating organizations in just 24 hours.
"People believe slavery is a memory of our past, or only happens 'over there'. But it's here, it's in your backyard, and it's destroying too many people's lives," says Dr. Melissa Jane Kronfeld, Charidy's Vice President of Development, and a United Nations representative on a range of civil society anti-slavery initiatives. "Last year United for Freedom raised $500,000. This year, we're doubling that impact. That's because the Charidy team is committed to being part of the solution – to help put an end to human trafficking and modern-day slavery once and for all."
UFF 2018's participating organizations include:
Batey Rehab Project
Beauty for Freedom
Rebecca Bender Initiative
BridgeHope
Comision Unidos
Ethical Trade Co
Freedom Network
HEART
Human Thread Foundation
Humanitarian Organisation of Mercy
Justice at Last
Made in a Free World
MeCAHT South Africa
Mekong Club
My Choices Foundation (Operation Red Alert)
Project Dignity Foundation
Refugee Youth Service
Saving Jane
SHADE Movement
SINTRATA
Snehalaya
Survivor's Ink
United for Freedom's Advisory Board representatives include:
Brooke Axtell - Founder, She Is Rising
Rochel Leah Bernstein - Founder, Child Safety Pledge
Jeffrey D. Brown - Director, SOLD
Luis C. DeBaca - Former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons
David Dietz - Social Entrepreneur, Impact Investor
Nathaniel Erb - Erb & Associates Policy Firm
Romy Hawatt - CEO & Founder, Riana Group
Duncan Jepson - Founder, Liberty Global
Rachel Lloyd - Founder, GEMS (Girls Educational and Mentoring Services)
Seirah Royin - Producer, SOLD
April Tam Smith - Managing Director, Equity Derivatives, Morgan Stanley
Allison Trowbridge - CEO, Copper Publishing House
Shandra Woworuntu - Co-Founder, Voices of Hope
Part technology platform, part fundraising consultancy, part marketing agency, Charidy's unique approach to crowdfunding includes a tight timeframe (typically 12-36 hours), matching funders (high-level donors who ensure that every donation is doubled, tripled, or quadrupled), and the option of an "all or nothing" approach to drive momentum and dollars raised. To-date, Charidy has helped more than 1500 organizations raise over $550 million from over 750,000 donors. While two-thirds of crowdfunding campaigns fail, Charidy's 99% campaign success rate makes them the most successful nonprofit crowdfunding platform on the market. Charidy's Giving Days, in which multiple organizations come together to collectively raise awareness and funding in the signature Charidy style, amplifies this success - and the impact it creates - exponentially.
"It was an excellent learning experience that exceeded our expectations," said Ayla Merino Zezatti, Director of Commission Against Human Trafficking, of last year's United for Freedom Global Day of Giving. "Thanks to [United for Freedom] we were able to expand our donor base and substantially increase our social media impact."
Learn more about United for Freedom here and at: https://www.charidy.com/unitedforfreedom
Press inquiries should be directed to: endslavery@charidy.com
Individuals and organizations interested in getting involved should email: endslavery@charidy.com.