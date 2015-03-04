Vorty Keyless Smartphone Home Access System Seeks Crowdfunding

Riga, Latvia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2015 --There's no need to carry keys or a separate remote control anymore. Vorty provides truly keyless access to a home's doors, gates, and garage. It's the world's first complete solution for using a smartphone to unlock a home's entrances without using the home's automation hub or Wi-Fi.



The Riga, Latvia, EU-based company is now seeking funding of $100,000 on Indiegogo.



Vorty is an access control and electronic lock system for anyone with doors, gates, or garage doors that can be opened and locked electronically. Vorty works with any Bluetooth-equipped, Android, or iOS smartphone. The Vorty Intro and Vorty Doors packages offer a complete solution for all access control needs.



Vorty Intro is an access controller. It can be easily installed as an external connection for automatic garage or gate controllers.



Vorty doesn't just retrofit deadbolts-it's completely different from other smart lock systems.



The Vorty Doors package comes with electromagnetic locks and all the needed accessories. Magnetic locks are generally easier to install than other types of locks, since there are no interconnecting parts. There aren't any moving parts that might break, either, making the locks good for more than 500,000 open and close events.



A Vorty controller never transmits radio signals. It stays in a passive listening mode, making it impossible for hackers to steal any information from it. And an intruder can't physically damage a Vorty controller, because in most cases, users can safely install the system indoors.



About Vorty

Vorty has two easy-to-use apps that can operate all entrances. The Vorty Master app is used to set up devices. The first registered user is given master key rights, and only a master key holder can issue keys to other users. The Vorty Key app is used to send a short-burst Bluetooth signal from the phone. This allows the Vorty controller to authenticate the signal and use it as a key to trigger the opening operation.



Vorty's complete solution--Vorty Intro, Vorty Doors, Vorty Master app, and Vorty Key app--brings truly keyless access to a home's doors, gates, and garage.



VORTY is scheduled to ship in September of 2015.



Indiegogo page can be found at: http://igg.me/p/vorty-go-keyless/x/9097533



The product video of VORTY: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MC3HO6ZVE0Y



Press kit: http://vorty.eu/press



Early adopters price: 90 $ for gates / garage package, 196 $ for Doors package. Worldwide delivery included.



For further information email info@vorty.eu or visit http://vorty.eu