Crowd's Feed Android App Launches to Amp Up the Volume on Any App and Make Info Social

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2016 --Keeping people talking all over the world, the new Android app Crowd's Feed takes striking up a conversation about anything and everything to a whole new level. Now users can pick an app, any app, and with one touch see what others are saying about it. Providing a user generated content layer to any application, it makes using an app social and more engaging than ever before.



How it Works

Upon installing Crowd's Feed for Android, an icon is added as a floating layer above the other apps found on one's screen. Tapping the icon from any app opens a newsfeed screen which presents posts of users who also tapped the icon from the same original app, creating using unique newsfeed screen for every app.



Using social networking as a means to disseminate found information, Crowd's Feed is positioned as a literal app on top of an app. Now, app users scoping out the score on the big game, medical discovery, corporate takeover, or latest CD drop can see what other users are saying in an app specific newsfeed. They just tap the Crowd's Feed icon hovering above any app they've chosen to enable with the new content finding feature.



Crowd's Feed is made by the people for the people. Now every app can be a colorful community of its own. Picture it. A user opens their screen to find their favorite cooking app. They just tap the Crowd's Feed floating icon hovering above it and they're taken to a newsfeed where other cooking buffs have posted about their latest masterpiece. They can then comment or post their own user-generated content.



Gur Rolnik, co-founder of Crowd's Feed said of the app, "People will use Crowd's Feed to publish and engage with other users on current topics covered by the original apps they came from. Gamers will use it to share scores, tips, and screenshots of their favorite game apps. Sports app users will use it to share photos, videos and observations from major sport events covered by their sports app, and so on. Finance, hobbies, education, lifestyle, business. The options are endless."



Crowd's Feed is an Android app that uses user-generated content to engage the users of myriad apps across numerous verticals.



Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.CrowdsFeed



Website: http://www.crowdsfeed.com/



