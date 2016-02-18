Crown Currency Exchange Opens New Location at the Pines Elanora

Elanora, Queensland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2016 --Crown Currency Exchange now has twelve convenient outlets in Queensland, Australia at locations on the Gold and Sunshine Coasts, Brisbane and Mackay.



The new Crown Currency Exchange at The Pines Elanora is located opposite Strandbags and near Shingle Inn in the southern end of the centre (Corner Guineas Creek Road and K P McGrath Drive). Opening Hours are Monday to Friday 9:00am—5:30pm, Saturday 9:00am—3:00pm. Phone 07 5631 5100.



Crown Currency Exchange shop teams are led by enthusiastic, knowledgeable and friendly staff who make it their aim to give customers the right currency, at the best rate.



Customers ask, "Why should I buy from Crown rather than from my bank or another currency exchange company?"



- CCE offers the very best rates, plus special Seniors' rates. CCE checks competitive rates and beats them

- CCE has no currency fees or commissions on purchasing or selling foreign currency

- CCE staff give impeccable service

- All CCE does is currency – it's a specialty

- CCE deals in over 80 currencies, many exotic, and is able to sell the right currency for a customer's destinations

- CCE has currencies in stock (or, on those odd occasions when it isn't they can have it in 24 hours)

- CCE has twelve convenient, safe, and comfortable locations in Queensland



After purchasing the well-known business of Kings Currency Exchange in Surfers Paradise in 2004 the principal shareholder, Henry Koster, set about establishing a network of local, friendly and trusted foreign currency exchange shops where customers always come first.



About The Crown Currency Exchange

The Crown Currency Exchange business is registered with AUSTRAC and their staff is dedicated to upholding the important compliance obligations by which their business is regulated.