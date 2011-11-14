Crucial Arts Launches a Bold Communitywide Initiative Against Aids Stigmatization in New York City

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2011 --While it has been 30 years since the first HIV/AIDS identification was made in the United States, disease-related stigma continues to present barriers to optimal prevention, testing, treatment, and care. To combat this stigmatization, Crucial Arts Productions, Inc. (CAP) is presenting the documentary film Miss HIV by EthnoGraphic Media (EGM) as the cornerstone for a unique, four-day initiative in New York City. The MISS HIV NYC Film Festival begins on December 1, 2011, coinciding with this year's observance of World AIDS Day. Crucial Arts is planning for as many as 100 Miss HIV screenings across the greater New York City area over a four-day period. Miss HIV is an award-winning documentary by director Jim Hanon and producer Mart Green that brings into the open the little-known struggle for dominance over AIDS education and prevention. Narrated by Della Reese, the film exposes the heated rhetoric, high stakes, and the heavy toll this battle has taken. EGM president Bill Oechsler states, "The MISS HIV NYC Film Festival is a significant grassroots effort. We admire the visionary leadership of Crucial Arts and others willing to tackle this critical issue in such a creative way. Miss HIV is a film that shines a spotlight on the competing agendas that often complicate an already complex global crisis. By design, the film brings a greater awareness and sensitivity to these issues. It also prompts open and honest dialogue that can lead to positive action." Says Carmen Neely, Crucial Arts Productions' executive director, "The fight against stigmatization of HIV/AIDS is not just our fight - it's a global one. Honest, thought-provoking films like EthnoGraphic Media's Miss HIV from are effective weapons in our campaigns." The primary audience for these screenings will be 16-to-35-year-olds as well as key influencers i.e., educators, health professionals, religious leaders, and community leaders. Daytime and evening film screenings of Miss HIV are being scheduled. Specific details will be posted on www.MissHIVNYC.org. Immediately following each screening, a diverse panel will take part in a Q&A session with the audience. Amu Ptah is the official spokesperson for the MISS HIV NYC Film Festival. She is the co-executive director and chief development and program officer for Positive Health Project (PHP). A native New Yorker living in Harlem, Amu has devoted the last dozen years to HIV prevention and education. "I am honored to serve in this endeavor," Amu said. " Miss HIV brings the continual struggle for dominance over AIDS education and prevention to the forefront where it needs to be." Sign Up Today for your screening at www.MissHIVNYC.org.



About EthnoGraphic Media

EthnoGraphic Media is an educational non-profit organization that explores the critical issues of our time. As a community of artists and filmmakers, EGM uses media to tell true stories of hope and compassion in the midst of suffering and strife. EGM believes that gaining a deeper understanding of the human condition inspires positive action. Other film projects include Little Town of Bethlehem, The Grandfathers, End of the Spear, and Beyond the Gates of Splendor.



About Crucial Arts

Crucial Arts is a 501(c)(3) organization. Their mission is to support, produce, and promote performance and visual media that celebrate diverse artists and artistry of people of color. Their primary focus is presenting documentary films with alternative perspectives that expose the roots of current socio-political issues. They support independent filmmakers by promoting and hosting screenings of their work and serving as non-profit fiscal sponsors.