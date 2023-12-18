Crucial Signs That a Bathroom Is in Need of a Shower Faucet Repair!

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2023 --A lot of people tend to neglect their shower fixtures, until it's too late. Although there are many shower components that need professional attention, one commonly overlooked component is the shower faucet.



There are many red flags indicating the need for a shower faucet repair, and below are some of the most common warning signs that homeowners should be aware of!



Discolored Shower Water



A shower's water is supposed to remain crystal clear, so it's never a good sign when shower water becomes discolored in any way. There are many reasons why shower water becomes discolored, but one of the most common causes is rust development in pipes and faucet components.



This type of discoloration is also a red flag indicating severe pipe corrosion, so it's the type of shower faucet repair that always requires professional attention.



Low Water Pressure



There are many causes for water pressure drops, and this type of plumbing dilemma can be both significant and insignificant.



There are some scenarios in which a physical barrier like sediment buildup is blocking the shower faucet; however, there are other scenarios in which a more serious plumbing issue is occurring—like a pipe leak. The only true way to know what type of low water pressure issue a bathroom is dealing with is to have professional plumbers thoroughly inspect the valves, nozzle, showerhead, and overall construction of the shower faucet.



These types of shower faucet repairs can typically be completed in a few hours, but it largely depends upon the source of the low water pressure. But no matter what, these inspections and repairs can never be a DIY project due to potentially severe ramifications!



Showerhead Leaks



A lot of homeowners understand what it's like to deal with leaking shower heads, as this is a very common shower faucet repair. The biggest issue with leaking shower heads is that they end up wasting a ton of water, which can increase a property's monthly utility bills.



The good news is that this type of shower repair is relatively easy, but there are many extenuating circumstances that make this type of project a professional job.



Water Temperature Fluctuations



It's always a huge bummer to suddenly experience a water temperature fluctuation in the middle of a shower, and this is a complex shower repair due to it possibly being caused by a home's water heater.



There are many different ways to go about this type of repair project, and it may be necessary for a homeowner to consider replacing their water heater in this scenario. One popular option for fixing this issue is to invest in a tankless water heater, which provides hot water on-demand and essentially eliminates the possibility of temperature fluctuations.



It's Crucial For Homeowners To Hire Professional Plumbers When They Need A Shower Faucet Repair!



Although some of the above shower repairs seem like interesting DIY projects, it's important for inexperienced homeowners to remember just how important their shower is for their everyday comfort. Making mistakes with this all-important faucet can ultimately cause even worse plumbing repairs.



This is why homeowners should put their trust in professional plumbing experts when they're in need of a shower faucet repair of any kind!



Beehive Plumbing is a top-rated plumbing company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and they've supported countless homes and businesses throughout northern Utah with plumbing repairs of all types for the past 20+ years.



