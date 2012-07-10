Crucial Vacuum Rap Rebuttal to World's Most Expensive Vacuum Cleaner $1 Million Dollar Gold Vacuum

Little Ferry, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2012 --Committed to its promise of bringing vacuum products to the 99%, online retailer Crucial Vacuum (http://www.crucialvacuum.com) has released a rap video rebuttal in response to the recent release of a $1,000,000 vacuum within the industry. Hyped online in a rap video, a 24-karat gold plated vacuum needlessly caters to the 1%, while, in contrast, Crucial Vacuum stands proud for every person's right to have access to a clean home and clean air without having to pay a million bucks for it. The Crucial Vacuum rap rebuttal video also includes a promotion code 'THE99PERCENT' - a 25% discount offer that fans and customers can use at the Crucial Vacuum web site with purchases over $35 dollars until 8/31/2012.



he video can be viewed here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ek0da5Vd-Zc



Crucial Vacuum doesn’t sugar coat or gold plate anything. Simply put, Crucial Vacuum creates affordable bags, filters and parts for all vacuum cleaner brands, making them accessible to everyone. Crucial Vacuum prides itself on premium quality products, great customer service, and everyday low prices.



The lyrics from their rap say it all [excerpt]:

"This is not a vacuum for the 1%.

You could be dressed in gold, but ya don't represent.

If ya want to go vacuum, get it from the pros.

Crucial Vacuum Filters! Suck it like a hose!"



Crucial Vacuum is not only committed to clean and healthy homes; they are also committed to doing their part to preserve and help the environment. For every 1,000 Crucial Vacuum brand vacuum cleaner filters sold, they pay for the planting of a tree.



Chad Rubin, CEO of Crucial Vacuum, said: "We manufacture and sell vacuum cleaner filters, bags and parts for the 99%, not a vacuum for the 1%. We take great pride in designing our own vacuum cleaner parts and refuse to charge outrageous prices for our products. Our bags, filters and parts will make you and your home feel like a million dollars without paying that million-dollar price. We are pleased to always provide our premium quality vacuum cleaner replacement parts at a fraction of the cost of OEM parts along with free shipping, free returns while planting one tree for every 1,000 filters sold."



Producer/Director Benjamin Ryan Nathan of Footage Films (http://www.footagefilmsinc.com), who created the music video said, "This video is a game changer. The rap battle has been seen publicly in films like '8 Mile,' but never before has the vacuum industry seen a real life rap battle, right in their own back yard. The goal with this video was to show real people with real products. This is what the 99% looks like. No gold, no gems. Just raw enthusiasm for cleanliness!"



One video fan and vacuum owner, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, "The online vacuum industry won't see this coming! The people have spoken! I want every vacuum cleaner owner to get up right now and go to the closet. Open it, and stick your head in, and yell, 'I'm mad as hell and I'm not going to take this anymore!' Things have got to change. No more vacuums for the 1%!"



Crucial Vacuum is a leading manufacturer and online supplier of vacuum cleaner bags, filters, belts and parts. The website is dedicated to providing its customers with the complete range of premium quality vacuum parts (to all vacuum cleaner owners) at affordable prices.