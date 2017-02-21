Crudefunders Launches First Simultaneous Reg D and Reg CF Offer Specifically for Oil and Gas Investors

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2017 --Crudefunders is an investing platform that aims to bring oil and gas investing to the masses and currently has over 6,500 registered investors. They have done so by educating their investors, providing transparency in documentation, offering pre-vetted projects, and giving a multi-phased approach. The platform utilizes the idea of crowdfunding to make it easier for smaller investors to break into this major investment area. Any investor over the age of 18 can potentially get involved in direct oil and gas investing for as low as $1,000.



Crudefunders is unique because it offers two main investment methods that registered investors can take part in. The first category is a Reg D Offering that is known as Phase I. This is the Drill & Test Phase and is designed for accredited investors only. This means that the wells have not yet been verified to contain viable oil, so there is more risk involved in investing at this early stage, but there have historically been higher returns. In addition, investors can also take advantage of Intangible Drilling Costs (IDC) tax credits, potentially reducing the burden of the level of risk involved. Minimum investments in this category start at $5,000.



The second investment method offered by Crudefunders is Regulation Crowdfunding, or Reg CF. This is considered to be Phase II, or the Completion Phase and has some evidence that the well contains enough hydrocarbons (oil and/or natural gas) to finish the well and place it in production. For these types of investments, any investor over the age of 18 can possibly participate. Because the drilling sites have already been tested and verified in the previous investment phase, there is potentially less risk associated with this type of investment. Historical returns have been lower than Phase I, but there is the potential for a favorable outcome from these investments. Investments start at $1,000.



Through the Crudefunders platform, aspiring oil and gas investors can browse through a variety of projects that are seeking funding. Investors can view the details of each project so that they can evaluate its prospects and decide whether or not it is the right investment to suit their needs. Crudefunders encourages investors to diversify their portfolios, thus possibly mitigating risk, by investing in multiple projects. There are high risks associated when investing in Oil & Gas such as loss of capital or unforeseen expenses so please do your due diligence before investing on the platform.



All transactions are handled through the online platform, so investors have access to their accounts from anywhere in the world with an internet connection. They can add funds to their accounts and choose new investments, all while on the go. Crudefunders strives to make the entire process as streamlined and simple as possible, opening up this investment opportunity to those who may not have considered it in the past.



