Cryotherapy for Removing HPV Genital Warts Has Many Side Effects; CBCD Reviews Medical Studies

Cryotherapy is a very common procedure used by doctors to remove genital warts and abnormal tissue on the cervix. However, cryotherapy has unpleasant side effects. Dr. Mark D. Andrews, M.D., says in a paper published in the American Family Physician, that these side effects include “bleeding at the freeze site, blister formation, edema (accumulation of fluid at the freeze site), pain, delayed bleeding, infection, hair and follicle loss, hypopigmentation (loss of skin color), change in skin sensation, hyperpigmentation (darkening of the skin caused by an overproduction of pigment), and hypertrophic scarring (deposits of excessive amounts of collagen which gives rise to a raised scar).” (1) Dr. Andrews works at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.



Dr. Andrews works at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that people infected with the human papillomavirus (HPV) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the HPV, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the HPV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." The study authors also wrote that, "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms."



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach.



Dr. Mark D. Andrews, in his paper, provides a more detailed explanation of certain cryotherapy side effects. “Skin discomfort, generally a burning sensation, occurs with cryosurgery, but intensity is variable. The most sensitive areas are the fingertips, ears, and temples. Freezing of lesions on the forehead or temple may produce headaches. Treatment in hair-bearing areas can result in permanent hair loss. Hypopigmentation is common, especially with longer freeze times, but is less noticeable in light-skinned patients and improves within several months.” (1)



WebMD points out that “Cryotherapy may be done when genital warts are visible and bothersome and are growing in a small area. Repeat treatments may be needed to remove all wart tissue.” (3) Additionally, it should be noted that “Treatment for genital warts does not eliminate the HPV infection. You may still be able to spread the infection.” (3)



What if an individual has already been vaccinated against HPV?



“The HPV vaccine is most effective before a person is infected with an HPV … the vaccine cannot protect against established infection, nor does it protect against all types of HPV.” (4)



The CBCD believes that the many side effects of cryotherapy and other surgical procedures indicate a need for considering possible alternatives.



What other treatments are available for genital warts?



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (2) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



