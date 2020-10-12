'Crypto Cruise Deals'-Travel Booking Agency Backed on Digital Fund Exchange—Announces Official Launch

Iowa City, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2020 --Crypto Cruise Deals, an online travel agency that specializes in booking cruises for customers with cryptocurrency, announces its official launch. The first online travel agency of its kind, Crypto Cruise Deals will transform how investors of cryptocurrency now exchange their digital funds and will mark a new beginning for the future of travel and cruise booking.



"We are proud to introduce ourselves as the first cruise-only travel agency to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment," stated Mitchell Bank, President of Crypto Cruise Deals. "We are the ideal solution for the modern cryptocurrency investor who wants to get the most unique return on investment from their electronic funds, and what better return than a luxurious cruise vacation to exotic destinations around the world. As the cruise industry looks to be back in full swing in 2021 after slowdowns resulting from Covid-19, now is the perfect time for digital currency investors worldwide to discover Crypto Cruise Deals and start planning their next vacation today."



Crypto Cruise Deals is a secure platform whose BitPay-powered payment exchange accepts a wide variety of digital tokens and global currencies. Furthermore, Crypto Cruise Deals' expert specialists can assist customers in selecting the best cruise among all major cruise lines, luxury lines, and river cruise lines.



About Crypto Cruise Deals

Built on nearly 20 years of experience, Crypto Cruise Deals is from the founders of Military Cruise Deals, a trusted provider of discounted cruise vacations for veteran and military members since 2001. Military Cruise Deals is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating and has received thousands of five-star reviews from previous customers.



For more information and to book a cruise, visit cryptocruisedeals.com.