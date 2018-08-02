Crypto Invest Summit Founders Josef Holm and Alon Goren Launch GHV, a Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Investment Fund

Westlake Village, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2018 --Josef Holm and Alon Goren today announced the launch of Goren Holm Ventures (GHV), a cryptocurrency and blockchain investment fund and advisory group. GHV invests in and also incubates projects related to blockchain technology, digital currency, crypto assets and marketing and/or servicing those products.



As the founders of Crypto Invest Summit, one of the worlds largest cryptocurrency investment conferences, Goren and Holm have incredible access within the crypto and blockchain ecosystem. GHV's hands-on approach, and their ability to collaborate and co-invest with other crypto-focused funds, gives their early-stage companies a strong foundation on which to buidl.



"GHV is one of our favorite groups to co-invest and partner with," says Ran Neu-Ner host of CNBC's Crypto Trader and Founding Partner of OnChain Capital. "We can't wait to announce some of our upcoming deals and projects together."



GHV will also incubate and launch innovative and new crypto and blockchain products. Goren and Holm have unique financial technology backgrounds with track records of founding, building and launching companies for the crowdfunding and online investment space. They will bring this experience into GHV and launch multiple crypto industry focused startups.



About GHV

