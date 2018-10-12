Crypto Invest Summit Partners with EOS Lynx, Leading EOS Wallet Application, to Promote Wider Decentralized Application (DApp) Adoption

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2018 --Crypto Invest Summit (CIS), the world's largest investment focused cryptocurrency and blockchain conference, with over 4,500 expected attendees, today announced their partnership with EOS Lynx, a leading wallet application for the EOS blockchain, for this month's event to promote wider cryptocurrency and Decentralized Application (DApp) adoption. The summit is coming back to the Los Angeles Convention Center on October 22nd to the 24th in Los Angeles, California. The summit will feature a robust agenda spanning a variety of cryptocurrency related themes including decentralized applications, investment analysis, marketing strategies, tokenized securities, stable coins, trends and insights from industry experts like Steve Wozniak and Tim Draper.



EOS Lynx is the first consumer wallet and app front end built for everyday use. In the 60 days since its launch it has been downloaded over 20,000 times, with 10,000 paid EOS accounts created and over 1,000 daily active users. Within its DApp marketplace, EOS Lynx has created a simple and easy way to purchase tickets to Crypto Invest Summit with EOS tokens.



For a limited time, EOS Lynx users can purchase tickets for only 1 EOS Token. Click here to buy tickets with EOS: http://eoslynx.com/cis



"We're excited to partner with CIS to offer the first use of EOS Lynx at a major crypto event," said Fred Krueger, Founder and CEO of EOS Lynx. "The fast speed of EOS combined with our consumer friendly UX makes it drop dead simple to buy your event ticket and check in on your mobile phone."



Krueger will also be leading a panel discussion at CIS entitled, "The Emerging EOS App Ecosystem - Traction and Mass Consumer Adoption," with panelists including Ben Sigman from EOS Alliance, Sam Kazeman from Everipedia and John Linden from Mythical.



The summit will bring out some of the biggest investors and entrepreneurs in the technology, blockchain and crypto space, like Steve Wozniak, Tim Draper, Kavita Gupta, Avi Ben-David, Scott Walker, Dan Morehead, Jeremy Gardner, Ran Neuner, Rodney Sampson, Adam Draper, Crystal Rose, James Glasscock, Josef Holm and Alon Goren.



In between panel discussions, keynotes and fireside chats with crypto and blockchain experts, pitching companies will take to the stage to present their products and investment opportunities to the investors in attendance. They will also have deal-making tables amongst the sponsors on the summit's expo floor, where attendees will be able to meet fundraising companies, exchanges, funds, and other crypto and blockchain service providers.



Prominent sponsors of Crypto Invest Summit include Totle, Ownera, American Airlines, Blackmoon, Netki, Abstract Tokenization, Coin Genius, MAS Fintech, DNA, Bitfinance, Blockparty, Aurora, Optimum, BitIRA, Everipedia, SENSE and Marketing Maven.



About Crypto Invest Summit

Sold-out in April, CIS, comes back to the Los Angeles Convention Center on October 22nd. The summit brings together angel investors, venture capital investors, retail investors, family offices, real estate investors, startups/entrepreneurs, issuers, exchanges, broker-dealers, service providers, and members of the media. Previous headliners include Marcus Lemonis, Robert Herjavec, Tim Draper, Crystal Rose, Mance Harmon, Ran Neu-Ner, David Siemer, Bill Barhydt, Scott Walker, Adam Draper, and Apolo Ohno.



More information and press passes at https://cryptoinvestsummit.io/.