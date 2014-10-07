Crypto Jeweler Offers Holiday Discounts

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2014 --Crypto Jeweler is ready for this holiday season. Beginning November 1, 2014 the website will launch their 12 Days of Deals. They will feature a brand new discounted deal each day. Crypto Jeweler provides the significant discounts you need for your loved ones this holiday season. Crypto Jeweler has been in business since 2013 and is the first crypto currency jewelry store of its kind. Customers can purchase high quality silver, gold, and diamond jewelry through a variety of options. The website also accepts all other standard forms of payment such as credit card, US dollars, and PayPal; however, they specialize in accepting crypto currency as payment and they currently accept BitCoin, LiteCoin, PeerCoin, NXT, and DogeCoin. Crypto Jeweler is encouraging customers to pay with crypto currency by offering them a 5% discount on their purchases.



Crypto Jeweler is very user friendly and offers an interactive experience. Customers can easily browse all of the listed products including bangles, diamond bands, earrings, engagement rings, chains, charms, necklaces, and more. There is truly a product to suit anyone on Crypto Jeweler. The website also offers an informative and interesting blog that is updated frequently. Customers have access to important company contact information and are able to get in touch with the customer support staff online or over the phone -- they are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Customers can easily access their account information and view their order history, process returns, and add to their wish list.



When customers purchase jewelry from Crypto Jeweler, they are giving back to local communities and children. Crypto Jeweler donates a portion of every sale to kids at-risk and various youth groups. By doing this, the company is providing a bright future for our next generation and ensuring a better life for at-risk youth.



For customers that prefer to use crypto currency, it goes without saying that Crypto Jeweler is the best option this holiday season. By offering a 5% discount on purchases paid with crypto currency, Crypto Jeweler encourages customers to use crypto. For customers that prefer to use regular currency, Crypto Jeweler offers highly competitive prices for high quality products. Most of their offers cannot be beat!



This holiday season, Crypto Jeweler is a one stop shop for all diamond, gold, silver, and watch purchases. Come November 1, 2014 the website will roll out their early holiday promotion called “The 12 Days of Deals”. Each day, Crypto Jeweler will be offering a heavily discounted popular item to the public. They know that the holidays can be tough and the company is encouraging people to buy early, in order to save money and receive the best value.



Name: Ryan Scott

Email: ryan.scott@cryptojeweler.com

Phone: 905-767-6946

Website: www.cryptojeweler.com