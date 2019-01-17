Cryptocurrency Exchange Sets Goal of "ATS" Status

Memphis, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2019 --TCXhub, a US based cryptocurrency exchange, has set its goal to be the first cryptocurrency exchange to obtain SEC approval as an Alternative Trading System. While other cryptocurrency exchanges have stated that they intend on registering as an ATS with the SEC, as of the most recently published list of ATSs by the SEC (November 30, 2018) no known crypto exchange is found listed.



TCXhub is a premier trading and financial technology company. TCXhub built the best digital asset exchange by focusing on the needs of professional traders and digital currency experts. TCXhub is dedicated to making digital currency trading accessible, fast and totally secure.



TCXhub was founded on the basis that it will grow through the industry by being fair and attempting to protect its users through internal standards. One of the very first statements made by TCXhub as it was under development was made by its CEO, David Reeves, "We will do everything we can to work within the crypto industry while the SEC determines its position and sets regulations and we will work towards becoming a licensed Alternative Trading System."



What is an ATS? An ATS is a trading system that meets the definition of "exchange" under federal securities laws but is not required to register as a national securities exchange if the ATS operates under the exemption provided under Exchange Act Rule 3a1-1(a). To operate under this exemption, an ATS must comply with the requirements set forth in Rules 300-303 of Regulation ATS.



To achieve this goal, TCXhub has issued its presumed last round of capital funding via a Private Placement Memorandum (pursuant to Rule 506c of Regulation D and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933; as amended). According to the $5,000,000 PPM, TCXhub will be utilizing the capital funds to grow its consumer use benefits, increase its marketing, and complete legal filings for a NY Bit License and the process to become an approved ATS.



As the PPM states, Accredited Investors who reside in the US and Canada may participate under Rule 506c of Regulation D and any Foreign Investor may participate under Regulation S. The Private Placement Memorandum and other information can be found online at TCXHUBinc.com/invest. Also stated in the PPM, TCXhub makes the statement that the Company projects it will begin its filing process for an IPO to become a public company during the second quarter of this year.



TCXhub, Inc. operates its primary exchange at TCXhub.com, and the Private Placement mentions the development of an Ethereum platform only based exchange known as ERCmoney.com.



David Reeves, CEO of TCXhub, stated, "In the beginning we set our goal of providing an exchange that caters to all cryptocurrencies. These legal filings that we are working to file will give us the full ability to begin working with securitized tokens granting us access to provide a fully comprehensive and licensed trading platform."



About TCXhub, Inc

TCXhub, Inc, is headquartered out of Memphis, TN, USA, with development team offices in Memphis and New York City, and its marketing operations outside of Lexington, KY. TCXhub and its products can be found online at TCXhub.com, ERCmoney.com, TCXhubprograms.com, ReportOnCrypto.com, and TCXHUBinc.com.



For more information about TCXhub and its Private Placement Memorandum contact the company via email at info@tcxhub.email.