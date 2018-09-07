Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2018 --The Cryptohopper team is proud to announce their cooperation with Huobi Canada to bring a strong integration with their global digital asset exchange. The Huobi Global exchange is one of the largest exchanges in the world, and this cooperation highlights the combined efforts to bring a streamlined experience to automated trading users across the world.



Automated trading allows users to take advantage of trading opportunities with unrivaled ease 24/7. The modern-day trader usually has an on-the-go lifestyle, a career, responsibilities and therefore, less time to trade. Auto trading accommodates these attributes, and will undoubtedly draw more new users to the vast opportunities of cryptocurrency trading.



Cryptohopper users trading on Huobi Global will benefit from trading on their exchange in two ways:



Firstly, Cryptohopper users will enjoy VIP level 1 benefits, which include higher withdrawal limits on select assets, a 10% reduction in trading fees and higher margin limits. Secondly, users assigning hoppers to the Huobi Global exchange will enjoy an enhanced integration, thereby facilitating an improved customer experience as the exchange will work more seamlessly with Cryptohopper servers. This makes trading on Huobi with Cryptohopper one of the best options for crypto traders looking to automate their strategies.



In order to benefit from these functionalities, they encourage customers to register a new Huobi account through Cryptohopper. This can be done using the unique Cryptohopper referral code (9cqt3) or the following link: https://www.hbg.com/en-us/topic/invited/?invite_code=9cqt3



When users submit their UID (ID code), their Huobi account will be upgraded to a VIP1 account for free. This normally costs 120HT per month.



All Cryptohopper sign-ups through Huobi will be marked as official Cryptohopper accounts on the Huobi Global exchange and will benefit from the preferred pricing and improved interactions.



Any questions/comments on this press release can be directed to Jonathan@cryptohopper.com.



For more information visit http://www.cryptohopper.com.



About Cryptohopper

Cryptohopper is the automated cryptocurrency trading platform. Trade automatically, 24/7, based on technical indicators or subscribe to one of the company's signalers. With over 60.000 members, Cryptohopper is the most popular crypto trading platform around.