CryptoIdol - India's Most Versatile Cryptocurrency Exchange with Multi-Currency Support Launched

Ahmedabad, Gujarat -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2018 --With an aim to take major cryptocurrencies to the doorsteps of common investors, CryptoIdol- a modern cryptocurrency exchange was launched at Ahmedabad, today. Using CryptoIdol's advanced platform, a user can start trading in multiple cryptocurrencies within minutes. Unlike other trading exchanges in India, CryptoIdol promises fast KYC approvals and quick withdrawals owing to an advanced tech platform and sound backend infrastructure.



"We wanted to extend the benefits of investing in cryptocurrencies to common people and offer all the major cryptocurrency investment options on a single platform." informed Mayur Saparia, co-founder of CryptoIdol. A venture of Zimba Infonet LLP, CryptoIdol boasts of being one of the smartest and fastest cryptocurrency trading platforms in India.



On top of its promise of being the fastest cryptocurrency exchange, CryptoIdol has another visible advantage over other Indian trading platforms. Apart from just 5 major cryptocurrencies- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin, CryptoIdol also supports 7 other growing cryptocurrencies, at present. The platform has plans to support other cryptocurrencies in the future, making it the most versatile trading platforms in India.



Aiming to make cryptocurrency trading an indispensable part of an investor's life, CryptoIdol promises simplified trading and lower fees than other trading platforms. CryptoIdol boasts of an efficient dashboard that makes the whole trading process hassle-free. With advance trading feature and stop order feature, even an amateur investor can book profits with ease using CryptoIdol.



CryptoIdol platform is highly secure, supports multiple payment options and gives the option to study live price charts for all major cryptocurrencies. This helps an investor to identify investment and growth opportunities with ease, without having to research about price and growth trends using external sources.



The major benefit of using CryptoIdol exchange is the availability of vast cryptocurrency options that are nowhere to be found in India. With the cryptocurrency enthusiasm at an all-time high, newer cryptocurrencies offer significant promise at cheaper rates. CryptoIdol envisions offering the taste of these low hanging fruits to investors without any spurious promises.



CryptoIdol also runs a referral program that gives every person a chance to earn cash rewards by inviting friends to join CryptoIdol using their referral link. Both the person who invites and the person who joins get a cash reward in CryptoIdol wallet on successfully fulfilling referral criteria. Along with referral program, CryptoIdol also runs multiple promotional offers that give users a chance to win Bitcoins worth Rs.1 Lakh. The chance to win depends on fulfilling a specified criteria. Other promotional offers promise users a rebate of up to Rs.1000 in the trading fee during the first month.



As CryptoIdol is an exchange backed by experienced investors and blockchain professionals, the platform is technologically, financially and technically-sounder than other exchange platforms. What's more, the low transaction fee on CryptoIdol offers an added advantage to a common investor. All in all, CryptoIdol looks forward to transforming cryptocurrency trading landscape in India through its promise of multiple investment options, low transaction fee and best-in-class technological backend infrastructure.



About CryptoIdol & Zimba Infonet LLP

CryptoIdol is the most promising cryptocurrency exchange in India that gives crypto investors the option to trade in 12 major cryptocurrencies on a single platform in INR. With support for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Litecoin, Dash, Neo, Ethereum Classic, Lisk, Dogecoin, Digibyte and Peercoin, CryptoIdol is one of the most promising cryptocurrency exchanges, operational in India. Backed by Zimba Infotech LLP- an established digital marketing company, CryptoIdol promises simplicity, reliability and profitability for common investors. Zimba Infotech LLP has been founded by experienced tech professionals and has been providing reliable digital marketing solutions to clients across the globe.