CryptoTestament Promises to Keep Digital Legacies Alive in the Afterlife

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2017 --CryptoTestament, developers of the revolutionary new encrypted technology tools designed to secure postmortem digital legacies — including credentials and passwords, Bitcoin accounts and digital files, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



CryptoTestament bridges the gap between estate laws, which grant families access to digital data, and privacy laws, which often prohibit access after a family member has passed away. As simple as using a thumb drive or saving a file to the cloud, CryptoTestament uses AES 256-bit encryption with a manageable console allowing CryptoTestament to unlock the device after death. The device is secured using the same certification used by the NSA and other government agencies. With the proper credentials and proof of death, the company works with the executor of the will to pass the secure digital legacy on to the family member or confidante chosen by the client.



"In today's digital landscape, more and more sensitive information, both personal and financial, is being stored digitally and is not recoverable after death unless family members have access to passwords and accounts. CryptoTestament aims to address this growing issue and preserve one's 'digital legacy' for their heirs," said Tom Falardeau-Leclerc, CryptoTestament's CEO and founder. "Bitcoin accounts, for example, are not recoverable after death without specific credentials and families can suffer significant financial losses if they do not properly plan. Estate planning must now account for digital activity, and CryptoTestament easily meets that need for consumers."



Various storage sizes of USB-style encrypted devices are utilized to meet individual storage needs. Free for the first year of service, the devices are (all U.S. dollars) $70 for 8GB, $90 for 16GB and $110 for 32GB.



"CryptoTestament works like a safety deposit box at your bank," Falardeau-Leclerc said. "It is an extra layer of protection necessary to preserve and secure all sensitive digital files, including cryptocurrency accounts, passwords, music, video, photos and more in this digital age."



CryptoTestament is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2jy6rtz



About CryptoTestament

Based in Montreal, Quebec, CryptoTestament's mission is to secure the digital legacies of people after they pass away. The encrypted hardware and cloud technology ensures all digital files, passwords, Bitcoin accounts and more are safely protected and can be easily accessed by family members. Founded in 2012, CryptoTestament is currently raising funds on Kickstarter to bring this technology to the masses.



For more information on CryptoTestament visit http://www.cryptotestament.com/.