CS Global Enterprise Launches Website Offering Quality Tools of Different Kinds

Cranberry Township, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2015 --Carol Schoenig is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.NitttyGrittyTools.com. The website features a broad assortment of different tools for all uses, including mechanic tools, garden tools, home improvement tools, and more. Schoenig was inspired to start her website by her own love of tools and gadgets. Her father helped her to develop her mechanical mind with countless hours spent together in the garage when she was young. To this day she loves shopping for new tools that she can buy. She decided to start a website that would offer great tools to anyone who needed them.



There are many great tools featured within the merchandise of NittyGrittyTools.com. The website offers products including garage tools, reliable tool sets, socket sets, mechanic tools, hand tools, Torx bit sets, and much more. In the future, Schoenig is planning to continue adding new tools to her website. She is also planning to add a lot more information to the website to help people learn about tools and find the tools that best suit their needs.



Providing women's tools so that women can also have the tools that they need in their home is very important to Schoenig regarding NittyGrittyTools.com. The website offers tools that both men and women can feel great about using around the house. Since Schoenig is a mechanically minded woman she knows which tools appeal to women and which ones can be used easily by women. She plans to add more women's tools to her site as the website expands.



To complement the main website, Schoenig is also launching a blog located at http://www.NittyGrittyToolsBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to tools and tool use. Schoenig will be writing about what each tool is, what the tools can be used for, information about tools, home improvement trends, cleaning up the yard, and much more. The goal of the blog is to provide additional information that customers can use to find the right tools for the jobs that they have around the house.



