C.S. Lewis Institute Honors the Author's Life with 2017 Study Tour

Springfield, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2016 --In a bid to help casual fans and enthusiasts alike learn about one of history's most respected Christian authors, the C.S. Lewis Institute announces "The Summer Tour of C.S. Lewis's Belfast and Oxford." Running from June 24th to July 2, 2017, it provides an extensive look at the culture and land of C.S. Lewis covering a range of special destinations including Magdalen College and Bodelian Library, as well as the Kilns at Dunluce Castle that inspired Cair Paravel in the Chronicles of Narnia.



Participants will be treated to special lectures that capture the heart of the author's works. Michael Ward, author of the book Plant Narnia: The Seven Heavens in the Imagination of C.S. Lewis, offers a definitive look at the work of Lewis as it relates to his time at Oxford. Ward also plans to present information on the symbolic interpretations of Lewis's most famous works. While in Oxford, guests will also hear from Alister McGrath, author of a recent biography of Lewis and a world renowned Christian apologist.



During the tour, guests will experience lovely accommodations in Belfast and Oxford. Both single and double occupancy choices are available. With plenty of time added for sightseeing, group members can also plan on enjoying some of Belfast and Oxford's most famous attractions. Throughout the tour, knowledgeable representatives from the C.S. Lewis Institute will provide great recommendations on area activities. Each choice shows the beauty and devotion that led Lewis to create his time-honored classics.



Visit Tour of C.S. Lewis' Belfast and Oxford homepage to make a reservation or call 800-813-9209 for more details.



About C.S. Lewis Institute

Since 1976, the C.S. Lewis Institute has been working to follow the legacy of C.S. Lewis and guide new disciples in learning the teachings of Jesus Christ. The organization works with pastors and churches to establish programs that helps parishioners spread their love of Christ to people throughout the world. From training sessions to special events, members are using Christian ambassadors like C.S. Lewis to show how faith influences every part of our lives.



For more information, please visit the website, www.cslewisinstitute.org.