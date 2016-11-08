C.S. Lewis Institute Hosts Timely Event with Dr. Os Guinness

Springfield, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2016 --Many are wondering what the future of the country holds and the role the Christian faith plays, in that future. C. S Lewis Institute announces a bold new event to approach to this dilemma: 'Where is America Headed? The Decline of Culture and How Christians Can Respond.



The event will be held at the McLean Presbyterian Church on November 11, 2016. All are encouraged to attend and listen to the insights of Dr. OS Guinness. The event runs from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm and costs $15 per person.



"Unquestionably the world would like to change the church, but does the church still want to change the world, or is its only concern to change the church in the light of the world?" This quote is from Os Guinness' book entitled "Impossible People: Christian Courage and the Struggle for the Soul of Civilization." And perfectly sums up one of the many questions to be covered at the event.



About Dr. Guinness

Dr. Guinness has authored and edited more than 30 different books thus far, such as Fool's Talk, Renaissance, and the Case for Civility. While holding the senior fellow position at Oxford Centre for Christian Apologetics, he frequently speaks at various events and is a prominent social critic. He has addressed a variety of different audiences around the world, such as the U.S. Congress, St. Petersburg Parliament and British House of Commons.



Plan to attend the event of a lifetime with renowned speaker Dr. OS Guinness, at the McLean Presbyterian Church on Friday, November 11th.



Register online at http://www.cslewisinstitute.org/Os_Guinness.