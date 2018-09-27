C.S. Lewis Institute Presents the Radical Pursuit of Rest

Springfield, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2018 --The event will take place in Middleburg, VA, at Delta Farm from 7:00 pm to 9:15 pm. The scheduled speaker is Dr. John Koessler, the chair of Chicago's Moody Bible Institute. Dr. Koessler is also a professor of pastoral studies at the school and has been part of the faculty for over 20 years.



During the evening event, Dr. Koessler will provide a talk discussing the weariness modern individuals feel due to the "epic busyness" of our time. The talk will include a practical discussion about how individuals today may seek a refreshing of mind and body and some common myths about rest. The goal is to help participants see there is a way to find rest in what has become a 24/7 world.



The C.S. Lewis Institute recommends this event for anyone who has felt burned out or exhausted at the end of each day or feels like they can never do enough and is tired of living like that.



The cost for the event is $20 at the time of registration. Registration can be completed online via the C.S. Lewis Institute website. The fee covers admission to the event as well as dessert, tea and coffee during the 7:00 to 7:30 dessert and hors d'oeuvres time. Dr. Koessler will speak following that time of fellowship and refreshments.



In addition to his work with Chicago's Moody Bible Institute, Dr. Koessler has served for nine years as a pastor in Green Valley, IL, at Valley Chapel church. He has written 13 books, some of which he's won awards for, and has penned many articles on topics relevant to Christianity and discipleship. He is regularly invited to preach and speak at events such as this conference being offered by the C.S. Lewis Institute and Meadowkirk at Delta Farm.



The address for the event is 38012 Delta Farm Lane, Middleburg, VA 20117.



Individuals who can't attend this event on October 24, 2018, can visit the C.S. Lewis Institute website to view other opportunities for engagement and learning. Published opportunities currently include a scholar trip to Israel, a fall gala featuring Max McLean in September 2018 and a C.S. Lewis tour of Belfast and Oxford in 2019.



The website also includes hundreds of articles and audio downloads on topics such as discipleship, the Bible, C.S. Lewis, apologetics and theology. The Institute is partnering with Meadowkirk at Delta Farms to bring this informative evening to participants on Friday, October 24, 2018.